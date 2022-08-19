The McLaren Solus GT Is A Gran Turismo Hypercar Literally Made Real

McLaren has revealed its latest super-exclusive hypercar, the Solus GT a single-seater V10 coupe with space-age design and no shortage of speed. While supercars going from real roads to virtual racing isn't unusual, the Solus GT took the opposite approach: it started its digital life as a concept car in "Gran Turismo SPORT," a single-seater with a futuristic pod canopy roof and wild performance. Now, though, McLaren is making 25 of them for the real world.

McLaren

The result is legitimately incredible speed, with the British automaker promising the fastest lap times of any McLaren outside of single-seater racing. The 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 brings more than 829 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque to the party: enough, supposedly, for a maximum speed above 200 miles per hour.

McLaren

Official 0-60 mph times will have to wait until the Solus GT can be validated fully, but McLaren is predicting something under 2.5 seconds from the F1-inspired coupe. Saying that, the limited-edition car looks striking even when it's standing still.