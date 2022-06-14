McLaren Artura First Drive: Don't Fear The Hybrid

The Artura isn't McLaren's first hybrid, nor the first gas-electric supercar we've seen. As the British automaker's first series production hybrid, though, it's a sign of faith in the readiness of the technology as much as anything else. That leaves the Artura as a $233,000 statement to McLaren's vision of how its future will embrace electrification, and not just for outright performance.

It's a car of firsts. While McLaren offered its hybrid P1 back in 213, that was a limited run of 375; the Artura, in contrast, will be part of the company's main range, effectively replacing the 570S as the Super Series is retired. It debuts a new V6 gas engine — smaller and lighter than McLaren's usual V8 — a new e-motor, new 8-speed gearbox, and a new electronic locking differential.

What's carried over is speed and focus. The Artura will do 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds; it'll keep going to a top speed of 205 mph. Everything — from the design, to the new carbon fiber platform, to the bespoke switchgear and its positioning — is done in the name of maximizing how, well, godly you feel behind the wheel, even if all you're doing is cruising through a dense city center. And to back up all that newness, there's an unusual five-year vehicle warranty, three years of servicing to settle any supercar shopper qualms, and even the option to extend that for subsequent owners. I'm not saying the Artura is a sensible purchase, but fear of the new need be no reason to avoid it.