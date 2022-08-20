The Bentley Mulliner Batur Is A $2 Million Goodbye To Gas And A Glimpse Of The Future

Goodbyes can be difficult, so who can blame Bentley for wanting to bid farewell to its now-legendary W12 gas engine with one, final, supremely limited-edition car. The Bentley Mulliner Batur picks up where the Bacalar left off, a coachbuilt two-door grand touring coupe that will be made in vanishingly small numbers for a jaw-droppingly high price. Though there may be a gas engine under the hood, however, don't mistake the Batur for something living entirely in the past.

Bentley

Instead, the mere 18 examples preview what Bentley describes as the design DNA for its upcoming surge into electrification. The first fully-electric Bentley will arrive in 2025, a quarter-million-dollar embrace of the fulsome torque and near-silent running that we've come to expect from high-end EVs.

Bentley gave us a glimpse of some of the design ideas it had for that reinvention back with the EXP 100 GT Concept, the all-electric coupe it gave itself as a 100 year anniversary gift back in 2019. Now, the Mulliner Batur leans into that idea even further.