The Astonishing Bespoke Details Of Bentley's Super-Rare Bacalar

Bentley Mulliner is the oldest coachbuilder in the world. It unveiled the Bacalar in 2020, an ultra-luxurious and sporting two-seat open-top speedster that shares styling and material elements of Bentley's much-lauded EXP 100 GT concept car. The Bacalar is not merely a dolled-up Continental GT despite its familiar silhouette. However, only the door handles are common between the two vehicles, and Bentley claims Bacalar shares zero body panels with the Conti GT.

Bentley Mulliner

Bentley Mulliner has only made 12 Bacalars for worldwide consumption, and each custom-built and hand-made car starts at around $2 million. No two Bacalars will look alike as the twelve lucky customers have free will to appoint their choice of colors, materials, accessories, and individual quirks. "Designing a Bacalar is an exercise in imagination, with the material, color, and finish of practically every interior and exterior surface being bespoke," said Maria Mulder, Head of Color, Materials, and Finishes at Bentley Mulliner.