Bentley's Future Is Electric, But This New Continental GT S Isn't Going Quietly

The power output of the 4.0-liter V8 engine largely remains the same as earlier. It still outputs 542 horsepower (550 PS) along with 568 pound-feet (newton-meter) of torque. The V8 engine can still go from 0-60 miles per hour (97kmph) in under four seconds. Despite the unchanged performance, the new S series trims come with a sports exhaust as standard fitment on both — the Continental GT and the GTC — to ensure the mighty roar of the V8 engine does not go ignored when these sports coupes are taken out on the road.

While maintaining the same engine, Bentley has introduced notable interior and exterior changes. Among the most significant changes, the Continental GT and the GTC S models feature a new radiator grille dressed in a glossy black, while the headlamps and the rear tail lights have a darker tint and black accents around them. Besides the winged Bentley logo, every metal part gets a glossy black finish.

The new S series variants also get new 22-inch wheels that feature five Y-shaped spokes with a familiar black paint job with a glossy finish. Alternatively, buyers can also choose a Pale Brodgar Satin finish for the spokes. Bentley also offers smaller, 21-inch wheels with a tri-spoke design featuring the same gloss black finish. Meanwhile, the red brake calipers behind the wheels add to the sporty stance of the new S trims.