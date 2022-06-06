Bentley's Future Is Electric, But This New Continental GT S Isn't Going Quietly
70 years after Bentley launched its first Continental series, it is still one of the most reputable luxury cars one can dream of owning. However, unlike most other luxury cars that are designed to be chauffeur-driven, the Continental GT is tailored to allow owners to enjoy driving. Despite Bentley's plans to carry forward a similarly robust performance over to luxury electric coupes when they launch in 2025, the company is not shying from launching a new GT series with a mighty V8 engine. The all-new 2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S, launched earlier today, bring visual enhancements including black accents to exteriors, a sports exhaust, a sleek wheel design, and sportier interiors.
The new S trims for the Continental GT and the GT Convertible are intended "to centre on the pleasure of driving" without deviating from their focus on a comfortable riding experience. The new Continental GT S and the GTC S variants feature Bentley's same 4.0-liter V8 engine that has also been offered on older Continental GT series models besides the 6.0-liter W12 engine. The latter, however, is not an option for the new S upgrade, and the decision is likely to ensure a lighter and agile frame.
New exhaust to make the old V8 engine more noticeable
The power output of the 4.0-liter V8 engine largely remains the same as earlier. It still outputs 542 horsepower (550 PS) along with 568 pound-feet (newton-meter) of torque. The V8 engine can still go from 0-60 miles per hour (97kmph) in under four seconds. Despite the unchanged performance, the new S series trims come with a sports exhaust as standard fitment on both — the Continental GT and the GTC — to ensure the mighty roar of the V8 engine does not go ignored when these sports coupes are taken out on the road.
While maintaining the same engine, Bentley has introduced notable interior and exterior changes. Among the most significant changes, the Continental GT and the GTC S models feature a new radiator grille dressed in a glossy black, while the headlamps and the rear tail lights have a darker tint and black accents around them. Besides the winged Bentley logo, every metal part gets a glossy black finish.
The new S series variants also get new 22-inch wheels that feature five Y-shaped spokes with a familiar black paint job with a glossy finish. Alternatively, buyers can also choose a Pale Brodgar Satin finish for the spokes. Bentley also offers smaller, 21-inch wheels with a tri-spoke design featuring the same gloss black finish. Meanwhile, the red brake calipers behind the wheels add to the sporty stance of the new S trims.
Unique dual-tone interiors
The Continental GT and GTC S models feature dual-tone interiors with a new black and red color scheme unique to these vehicles. The S badging is etched on the headrests, dashboard, and illuminated treadplates. The seat cushions, gear level, backrest, and steering wheel are wrapped in Dinamica's faux suede leather, while the door pads, instrumental cluster, and seat bolsters are draped with leather. Lastly, the multi-information display facing the driver features performance-centric graphics inspired by the Continental GT Speed.
For a safer ride, the new Continental GT models also feature a new 48-volt "electric anti-roll system" that ensures better handling while cornering or making sharp turns.
With this launch, there are now six options that buyers of the Continental GT can choose from — and two each if you consider the standard coupe and the convertible versions. The already existing GT, Azure, and the newly launched GT/GTC S models with a V8 engine, and the standard, Speed, and Mulliner variants with the 6.0-liter, W12 engine. The myriad of options ensures that every likely customer can have something fitting to choose from. In addition to the six trim options, Bentley also allows users to customize their cars as per their liking.
The luxury automaker has not revealed any details about the new GT S lineup pricing, but we can expect Bentley to slot it between the standard V8 and the base variant of the Speed edition.