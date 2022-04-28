The 15 Best Bentleys Of All Time

Making a list of the "best" Bentleys presents a challenge as it would be difficult to classify any Bentley as "not great." Long heralded for being a maker of exquisitely fine automobiles, Bentley sits in the corner of the marketplace where only the ultra-wealthy get to play. Its cars have for years been priced well above the price of a modest home for most Americans and, perhaps, the price of many homes in other parts of the world. That is not to say they are not priced as such for no reason. While it would be easy to speculate that the profit margin on a Bentley is substantial, the automaker pours an impressive amount of resources into making its cars among the finest in the world.

The name Bentley carries with it a certain cache that exudes power and notoriety. The company has a long history with its beginnings nearing the birth of the auto industry itself. Also, while the current Volkswagen-owned company concentrates on fine luxury vehicles, founder W.O. Bentley was keen to have his cars on the race track and built many of the fastest cars in early motor racing history. The Bentley story is an interesting one and the products that have come from it are some of the most desirable ever made. This is a list of perhaps the best 15 Bentley vehicles made to date.