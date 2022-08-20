Audi Has A Shocking Plan For This Electric Car Concept

It's often the things that look simple that can surprise you the most. That's not to say the Audi Grandsphere concept is drab, finished in the German automaker's favorite shade of metallic gray. It's just that, sandwiched between the "Transformers"-esque Skysphere with its magical stretching wheelbase, and the imposing Urbansphere that pairs minivan proportions with an ultra-lavish cabin, the all-electric sedan could be accused of being a little ... normal.

Normality here is, of course, measured by degrees. On Audi's stand at The Quail, one of Monterey Car Week 2022's headline events, multi-million-dollar supercars crowd the parking lots as even more grandiose and exclusive vehicles are revealed for the first time. McLaren and Bugatti, hardly known for their restraint or affordability, have already sold the vanishingly small numbers of new models they're unveiling. Their public debut feels almost like an afterthought.

Viewed in isolation, the Grandsphere would be imposing. Longer than an Audi S8, the company's flagship luxury sedan, and shaped with no small nod to the wind tunnel, it's no video game-inspired single-seater coupe, nor a 16-cylinder last hurrah for internal combustion. Instead, it could be Audi's most important model in years.