Cadillac Celestiq Luxury Electric Car Revealed And The Details Are Wild

The Cadillac Celestiq is a handbuilt all-electric sedan inspired by the design of the 1957 Eldorado Brougham and the "bespoke V-16 powered coaches of the prewar era." Just like the Cadillac Lyriq, it's built on GM's Ultium platform. But unlike a typical sedan, Cadillac Celestiq has a long and wide bubble hatch.

Inside the vehicle, its most notable features include a 55-inch pillar-to-pillar LED display, touchscreen center console, and display screens for the back passengers. Red leather upholstery, real wood panels, and real metal trims all lend themselves to the authenticity of the high-end experience. "We had to reconsider all aspects to immerse the customer, all of their senses, and create a connection with the vehicle through the finest genuine materials, exceptional detailing, and advanced technology," said Laetitia Lopez, creative designer, Cadillac Color and Trim.

"The goal was not to have anything that our clients will be unused to in any way, so you know if it's leather, it has to be real leather," said Lopez, "if it's metal, it has to be real metal."

Another cool feature is the smart glass roof that allows the passengers to customize the lighting in four different settings. Not to mention, the Cadillac Celestiq will include the GM Ultra Cruise hand-free autopilot technology.

The Cadillac Celestiq will be built at GM's Global Technical Center in Michigan which was designed by renowned architect Eero Saarinen. Interestingly, the team that designed the Celestiq was also inspired by the same architect. Cadillac hasn't revealed when the Celestiq will be produced or how much it will cost — but it says it will be "the most advanced vehicle ever" in its lineup. According to Architectural Digest, it could be sold in 2023 for about $300,000.