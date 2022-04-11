2022 Audi S8 First Drive: Automotive Silver Fox

Most of the style upgrades are front and center on the S8. Its fascia has been brought up to make it look like it breathes easier, and in the process highlight the Audi's Singleframe grille. The grille itself is replete with angular "L" bar elements that are directional, with each side of the grille mirroring the other half. These details add up to give the car a very large presence, as does the work in the back. Its rear diffuser flows further outward and has a wider flare to push the more muscular appearance. All told, it's a sedan that still looks classy, but with enough edge to make it fun without taking things too far for its target audience of mature drivers. Nobody said sophisticated had to be boring, right?

Alex Kalogiannis/SlashGear

HD digital-design lighting jazzes up the front of the S8 in fun ways. The optional extra delivers headlamps which contain 1.3 million micro-mirrors, capable of projecting patterns like "welcome" and "goodbye" animations on whatever garage wall or door you happen to be parked in front of. This hopefully also paves the way to the possibility of the matrix-style high beams that dynamically switch off parts of the beam directed toward opposing traffic, while still illuminating the rest of the road ahead. Audi has offered that in Europe for some time now, but it's something that has had legal hurdles to clear here in the US; happily, those laws are in the process of being changed. Customized OLED tail lights also change dynamically depending on drive mode, at least after stopping as, in the US, tail lights are limited to the degree that they can change while in motion.