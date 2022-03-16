Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept Is An Electric Wagon With Big Ambitions

Audi knows how to make a beautiful wagon, and the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept is proof sufficient that those talents don't disappear simply because the end result is electric. Second of the automaker's concepts to use the new PPE – or Premium Platform Electric – architecture co-developed with Porsche, it's not only a vision of the future of the Avant series but a promise of just what we can expect for range, charging, and styling from upcoming production EVs based on the new architecture.

Audi

It certainly looks the part. At the front, the A6 Avant e-tron has the now-familiar Singleframe grille, though perforated with a new cooling vent design. That handles keeping drivetrain, battery, and brake temperatures down. It's flanked by Digital Matrix LED headlamps, which can be used to project video games onto a wall ahead when the EV is parked.