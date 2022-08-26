The Electric Bugatti Will 'Reinvent The Hypercar' — Exclusive Interview

The first all-electric Bugatti is a case of when, not if. Though the automaker may be sitting pretty on 99 confirmed sales of its striking W16 Mistral hypercar — no small achievement at a lavish $5 million apiece — work is already underway on its first hybrid and then entirely electric successors, as the legendary sixteen cylinder gas engine slips into, well, legend.

Handiwork of the Bugatti Rimac hypercar hook-up was announced in mid-2021, and details of the new Bugatti range are being held close to the automaker's chest. Speaking at Monterey Car Week in California, Frank Heyl, Deputy Design Director at Bugatti told SlashGear he's "already head over heels into the development" of what comes next, though unsurprisingly wouldn't spill specifications or specifics about the first Bugatti EV.

Nonetheless, when it comes to what to expect from the new era of hypercars, you may find some of your assumptions about electric super-performance are upended.