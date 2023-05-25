2023 BMW I7 Review: You May Not Want To Drive This EV

I love electric cars, but the 2023 BMW i7 had me considering pulling over and abandoning the driver's seat. That's no slight on just how well the big luxury sedan performs when you're behind the wheel, mind. More that, as back seat experiences go, the i7 not only settles any concerns that green automatically means austere, but sets a new benchmark that gas cars will struggle to match.

It's quiet, but nobody will accuse the i7 of being subtle. At 212 inches long, 77 inches wide, and 61 inches tall, it's smaller than a lot of big SUVs, but the beefy sedan's high waistline and truncated glasshouse give it a purposeful, solid stance. The grille is big, but somehow doesn't look oversized; maybe the split front headlamps are providing sufficient distraction.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

I'm not sure it's the most handsome electric sedan on the market, but I do prefer BMW's efforts to stick to a traditional three-box form, rather than, say, Mercedes' slippery soap silhouette of the EQS. You can — and, arguably should — go for a menacing satin black paint job and M Sport body kit, turning the i7 into one of the more intimidating electric options on the road right now.