2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV First Look: Electric Luxury You Won't Forget

Mercedes-Maybach is getting its first fully-electric vehicle, and given the tastes of the market and the automaker's current focus, it should come as little surprise that it's a big, luxury EV SUV. Specifically, it's the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, a flagship iteration of the automaker's existing EQS SUV, with a host of aesthetic, engineering, and comfort changes. Oh, and a whole lot of Maybach badges, inside and out.

In fact — as SlashGear observed during a pre-launch preview of the newest Maybach model, at the invitation of Mercedes — there's barely an angle of the car where you can't see the distinctive arched-M logo. Teased by 2021's Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS, the production version builds on the standard EQS SUV with a bolder grille, dramatic monobloc-style wheels, and other custom bodywork.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result may be the same size as the standard SUV, but the style will probably be even more divisive. The gloss-black grille panel now has vertical, chrome-plated trim strips embedded into it, while a Mercedes star has been added to the hood. The hood is 3mm higher to add even further presence, while repeating Maybach logos have been added in smaller grilles at the lower bumper.