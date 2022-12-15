2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Electric Luxury Knows What Matters

The tyranny of choice is coming to electric SUVs, and it's hard to be disappointed about that. Mercedes-Benz, like pretty much all of its mainstream automaker competitors, has seen a surge in SUV sales. It comes as little surprise, then, that fleshing out that range with electric options is a key priority.

At the top of the tree — at least, for now — is the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. As the name suggests, it's an SUV iteration of the EQS sedan that launched earlier this year, itself unofficially dubbed the "electric S-Class" as the automaker's gas line-up finds parity among its zero-emissions counterparts. The recipe, then, is fairly straightforward, though that's not to say following it successfully is an easy matter.

In fact, when you're paying upward of $126k for an EQS 580 4MATIC SUV, it's understandable that you'd be more than a little picky. Range, tech, and flexibility rule the roost here, and if there was ever a time when building an electric car was simply a matter of swapping out gas for e-motors, then those days are far behind us. Half-measures just won't do.