Electric Mercedes G-Class: What We Know About The Launch
The buzz surrounding an all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class or G-Wagen began in 2018 at the Detroit Auto Show. There, Diether Zetsche, then Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, revealed that the brand's grand plan for electrification includes the iconic G-Class. Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the guests in the show, and we reckon Arnie was grinning from ear to ear as Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Concept EQG, the first-ever all-electric G-Wagen, three years later in 2021.
What made the Concept EQG more interesting is that it wears all the legendary design elements that made the G-Class a byword in utilitarian design. "For us, the most important thing was to keep the full G-Class DNA but beam it into the EQ age: Like the G-Class but different," said Gordon Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler Group. "This car epitomizes the fusion of state-of-the-art, off-road capabilities with the dawn of electric mobility that we all need to strive for."
Mercedes-Benz EQG debuting in 2024
According to Autoblog, all lights are green for the Mercedes-Benz EQG. It will launch in mid or late 2023 as a 2024 model, and no less than Ola Källenius, the current Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, confirmed the news. Moreover, the report said Källenius took the production-intent prototype for a test drive at the same facility where Mercedes-Benz hones and develops the gas-powered G-Class in Graz, Austria, last fall. The honorable Chairman came out convinced that the future of luxury off-roaders is, without a hint of doubt, going the electric way.
However, Mercedes-Benz remains tight-lipped on the specs and performance numbers of its newest EQG electric SUV. Car and Driver said the all-new Mercedes EQG could have chassis and suspension hardware similar to the gas-powered variant, with an independent front suspension and a bespoke rigid axle at the rear. Based on the 2021 concept, we reckon the incoming EQG could have four electric motors (one for each wheel) and a modest battery pack on a familiar ladder frame architecture.
In addition, the EQG will debut with some proven off-road conquering hardware first seen in the concept variant. It has a shiftable two-speed gearbox to adapt to any road condition, and the low center of gravity of the all-electric powertrain makes it adept for on-road or off-road adventures.
Future-proof styling
The world is gaga over retro-flavored tributes, and the incoming Mercedes EQG is no exception. It has traditional round headlights, a boxy silhouette, and Mercedes EQ design touches like a black panel front grille with 3D-effect illuminated three-pointed stars and a slew of white LED lighting around the front grille, the Mercedes logo, and the headlight surrounds. There's also a white LED light bar in the front and a red LED light strip in the back of EQG's custom flat roof rack, certain features that we wish would make it to the production model.
The Mercedes EQG makes do at the back without an exposed spare tire. Instead, it has what the brand calls a "wallbox," a lockable storage bin with white LED accent lighting to accommodate small cargo or the vehicle's charging cables. While this feature looks nice, we think the production EQG would debut with a traditional spare tire so as not to annoy hardcore G-Class enthusiasts.
It's quite a wait, but it's good to know the G-Class is joining its all-electric EQS, EQE, and EQB brethren towards a zero-emissions future.