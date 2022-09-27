Electric Mercedes G-Class: What We Know About The Launch

According to Autoblog, all lights are green for the Mercedes-Benz EQG. It will launch in mid or late 2023 as a 2024 model, and no less than Ola Källenius, the current Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, confirmed the news. Moreover, the report said Källenius took the production-intent prototype for a test drive at the same facility where Mercedes-Benz hones and develops the gas-powered G-Class in Graz, Austria, last fall. The honorable Chairman came out convinced that the future of luxury off-roaders is, without a hint of doubt, going the electric way.

However, Mercedes-Benz remains tight-lipped on the specs and performance numbers of its newest EQG electric SUV. Car and Driver said the all-new Mercedes EQG could have chassis and suspension hardware similar to the gas-powered variant, with an independent front suspension and a bespoke rigid axle at the rear. Based on the 2021 concept, we reckon the incoming EQG could have four electric motors (one for each wheel) and a modest battery pack on a familiar ladder frame architecture.

Mercedes-Benz

In addition, the EQG will debut with some proven off-road conquering hardware first seen in the concept variant. It has a shiftable two-speed gearbox to adapt to any road condition, and the low center of gravity of the all-electric powertrain makes it adept for on-road or off-road adventures.