2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class with Professional Line Exterior package is ready to hit the trails

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the Professional Line Exterior Package made its debut at the German Auto Show recently. However, the G-Class currently making waves is the Concept EQG, an all-electric version of Mercedes-Benz’s iconic off-roading SUV. Although previewed in concept form, the EQG is a near-production study, but you’ll need to wait a year or two to see it in final production form.

However, the G-Class with the Professional Line Exterior Package is soon arriving at dealerships, and it’s coming with a plethora of “professional” off-roading gear as standard to accompany your many outdoor adventures. The features list includes stone guard grilles for the headlights, front and rear mud flaps, and 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in chunky off-road tires.

But the name of the game is customization, and Mercedes-Benz’s Manufaktur Customization Program allows you to do just that. The program includes a list of rugged gear like a roof rack, a rear-mounted spare tire holder, blacked-out bumpers, and more. The optional Night Package includes black Mercedes badging, black leather upholstery, open-pore ash veneer trim, dark window tint, and black mirror housings.

The extended options list for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class includes ten new paint colors (including copper orange paint), 64-color ambient lighting, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a towing hitch. In addition, the latest G-Class is available in both Exclusive and AMG Line, while buyers can choose from four interior packages.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to unveil pricing for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but we’re expecting the official US specs to arrive soon. The buzz surrounding the all-electric EQG Concept is still strong, and it seems off-road enthusiasts are excited to find out what’s in store for the next-gen G-Class. The competition is not resting on their laurels either. GMC, Rivian, and Bollinger are waiting on the horizon, and an all-electric G-Class will settle the score on who is the best all-electric off-roading SUV.