Mercedes-Benz G-Class off-roader gets new equipment and more personalization options

One of the most iconic vehicles that Mercedes-Benz makes is the G-Class, which has been in production for more than four decades. The automaker has announced that starting in September, the G-Class standard equipment roster becomes even more extensive. New personalization options will also be offered for the vehicle through the G manufaktur program.

Among the new options are new exterior colors and equipment packages. The widescreen cockpit is standard on the G-Class. The vehicle is available to order now, ranging in price from €99,446 to €102,694. Mercedes is also offering the Mercedes-AMG G 63 at €154,309. One of the biggest changes is that the G 400 D is now available to configure without restrictions after the past special edition with that motor was discontinued.

This version brings an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that makes 330 hp and a 700 Nm of torque. Among the functional enhancements for the model are a new Desert drive program meant to provide maximum traction on sandy terrain. The Parking Package with reversing camera is now standard.

Among the personalization options are the Night Package, which is now available without the AMG Line and Stainless Steel Package. The Night Package includes heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, outside mirror housings, and radiator grill and obsidian black metallic, and dark in turn signal lamps, reversing lamps, and headlamps.

Buyers who choose the matte mango paint finish can order the Night Package mango with the add-on parts coming in a color called night black mango. The Stainless Steel Package is still available, adding various stainless steel trim touches around the vehicle. One notable change that the widescreen cockpit is now standard along with the frameless inside the rearview mirror was previously part of the Leather Packages. Urban Guard Vehicle Protection is a new package that adds various alarm systems along with the ability to GPS locate stolen vehicles.