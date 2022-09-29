2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive: Living Large In The Electric GLS

Earlier this spring, I was down in Alabama hanging out with Mercedes-Benz for the German automaker's reveal of its first battery plant in the United States, opening just 25 years after the three-pointed star first descended upon the Southeastern United States with its first U.S. factory. Before spending time learning about how Mercedes will recycle lithium from its vehicles' battery packs while also eliminating the use of cobalt, though, I was taken on a brief ride around Mercedes-Benz United States International (MBUSI)'s proving grounds in a pre-production EQS. But it wasn't the sedan.

It was the Mercedes-EQ EQS SUV, the flagship SUV for the all-electric EQ lineage. Wrapped in cobalt blue clothing to hide its lines from prying eyes, I rode shotgun for a few moments as one of the engineers demonstrated its off-road ability. It was a fun ride, to be sure, but that's all it was. After all, the new SUV was still under wraps until its world debut on April 19 in Los Angeles; thus, I couldn't drive it.

That would all change just a few months and a couple of seasons later. Recently, Mercedes-Benz invited a group of journalists to tap the Rockies of Denver, Colorado with a first drive of the EQS SUV, plus a sneak peek of the next member of the Mercedes-EQ family (which you'll have to wait a little longer to see). A cosmopolitan backdrop a mile above sea level, surrounded by towering mountains? Sounds like the right place for the newest Mercedes flagship to show us all it could do.