A quarter-century since the day the first-ever M-Class – dubbed the GLE-Class since 2015 – left MBUSI (it was an ML 320, by the by), technology marches on. One of the largest shifts for the car is the ramp up towards total electrification. Mercedes-Benz is among the growing number of manufacturers joining the revolution, having introduced its EQ family to the world with the EQC SUV in 2018 for the 2019 model year. One of the goals for the EQ line back then was to have 10 members of the family by 2022, all based on a single modular platform.

Fast-forward to 2022, where, despite the COVID-19 pandemic throwing all of the wrenches into the works for the past two years, Mercedes is on its way to achieving its first goal with the EQ family. Two members, the upcoming EQS and EQE SUVs, will soon leave the same facility as the current GLS and GLE. Their battery packs won't need to travel far, either, for MBUSI has a new addition, in the form of the Mercedes-Benz Battery Plant: the first such plant operated by the company in the United States. It's one of eight cell factories around the world, with all eight contributing to the total planned production capacity of 200 Gigawatt hours by the end of the New '20s. And that goal is important for a major reason: Mercedes aims to go completely electric by 2030 in markets where it is feasible to do so.