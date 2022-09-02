Mercedes Prices Up Its 2023 EQS SUV And It's One Expensive Electric Car
Mercedes-Benz is a premium brand, and it's not unusual for the three-pointed star to command higher prices than its German or Japanese peers. However, when Mercedes unveiled the base prices for its newest 2023 EQS SUV, it got us thinking: Does it have enough to compete for the "King of Electric SUVs" crown and unseat the existing industry standard set by the incredible, yet unhinged (literally) Tesla Model X?
On the contrary, the Tesla Model X has some of the worst quality problems of a modern production car (electric or otherwise), and some of the faults are inappropriate for an electric SUV that starts at $126,490 — or under $145k if you go for the hotrod Tesla Model X Plaid. Even though the 2023 EQS SUV starts at $105,550 (inclusive of $1,150 destination fees), we're pretty sure it won't have faulty doors, inconsistent panel gaps, or substandard build quality like the Tesla — It is a Mercedes-Benz after all.
Flagship electric SUV
We previously reported that the 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV would arrive at U.S. dealerships in two trim models: EQS 450+ SUV and EQS 580 4MATIC. The former has a single rear-mounted electric motor that churns out 355 horsepower, 419 lb-ft of torque, and a claimed 305 miles of driving range (WLTP cycle). Meanwhile, the range-topping EQS 580 4MATIC has two electric motors, an all-wheel drivetrain, and up to 285 miles of range. It also pumps out 536 horsepower and 633 lb-ft of torque.
But via its latest press release, Mercedes-Benz has added the EQS 450 4MATIC SUV into the fray. It slides between the EQS 450+ and EQS 580, although the automaker has yet to divulge the full specs of this mid-tier model. However, we know that all three EQS SUV trims will come in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle sub-variants.
2023 Mercedes EQS SUV: Pricing and trims
The base EQS 450+ SUV Premium starts at $105,550 and has standard leather upholstery, a power tilt and sliding panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, 20-inch wheels, a Burmester premium audio system with Dolby Atmos, rear axle steering, 64-color interior ambient lighting, and the MBUX 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. It also has the Driver Assistance Package and a Parking Package, including a surround-view camera. The EQS 450 4MATIC and 580 4MATIC start at $107,400 and $127,100, respectively, and have the same level of standard equipment.
On the other hand, the Exclusive trim features a head-up display, rapid-heating seats, multi-contour front seats with massage, four-zone climate control, and the Air Balance Package, to name a few. The Premium starts at $109,800 for the EQS 450+, $112,800 for the EQS 450 4MATIC, and $131,350 for the EQS 580 4MATIC.
Finally, the range-topping Pinnacle trim adds an MBUX rear tablet, comfort rear headrests, an executive second-row seat package, and a second-row armrest with wireless charging. In addition, the MBUX Hyperscreen is standard in the EQS 580. The Pinnacle starts at $111,800 (EQS 450+), $114,800 (EQS 450 4MATIC), and $133,350 (EQS 580 4MATIC).
If you were pining for the EQS SUV and were hoping to catch a break via the updated EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), we have bothersome news: The Mercedes-Benz EQS is not eligible to receive U.S. federal tax credits since the MSRP is higher than $80,000. Similarly, buyers with adjusted gross incomes exceeding $150,000 (individual), $225,000 (head of household), or $300,000 (married joint return) are ineligible to receive tax credits, too (via Kiplinger). The funny thing is you need to belong in one of those categories to afford the all-new Mercedes EQS SUV.