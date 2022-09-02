Mercedes Prices Up Its 2023 EQS SUV And It's One Expensive Electric Car

The base EQS 450+ SUV Premium starts at $105,550 and has standard leather upholstery, a power tilt and sliding panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, 20-inch wheels, a Burmester premium audio system with Dolby Atmos, rear axle steering, 64-color interior ambient lighting, and the MBUX 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. It also has the Driver Assistance Package and a Parking Package, including a surround-view camera. The EQS 450 4MATIC and 580 4MATIC start at $107,400 and $127,100, respectively, and have the same level of standard equipment.

On the other hand, the Exclusive trim features a head-up display, rapid-heating seats, multi-contour front seats with massage, four-zone climate control, and the Air Balance Package, to name a few. The Premium starts at $109,800 for the EQS 450+, $112,800 for the EQS 450 4MATIC, and $131,350 for the EQS 580 4MATIC.

Finally, the range-topping Pinnacle trim adds an MBUX rear tablet, comfort rear headrests, an executive second-row seat package, and a second-row armrest with wireless charging. In addition, the MBUX Hyperscreen is standard in the EQS 580. The Pinnacle starts at $111,800 (EQS 450+), $114,800 (EQS 450 4MATIC), and $133,350 (EQS 580 4MATIC).

If you were pining for the EQS SUV and were hoping to catch a break via the updated EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), we have bothersome news: The Mercedes-Benz EQS is not eligible to receive U.S. federal tax credits since the MSRP is higher than $80,000. Similarly, buyers with adjusted gross incomes exceeding $150,000 (individual), $225,000 (head of household), or $300,000 (married joint return) are ineligible to receive tax credits, too (via Kiplinger). The funny thing is you need to belong in one of those categories to afford the all-new Mercedes EQS SUV.