Which Electric Cars Qualify For The New EV Tax Credit?

The inflation reduction act (IRA) was recently passed through congress and is on its way to President Biden's desk. Alongside huge investments in energy infrastructure and extra funding for the IRS, the bill also includes sweeping changes to the electric vehicle tax credit system. These changes will affect both used and new electric vehicle buyers, and some major manufacturers will see it as a huge win. But, if you're planning on purchasing a new EV any time soon, you may get less back than you think.

When it comes to the IRA's tax credit changes, Tesla, GM, and Toyota are the big winners. All three companies had passed the 200,000 qualifying vehicle limit the old tax credit system implemented, meaning all of the vehicles they had manufactured since were ineligible for the old $7,500 credit. The new system has no limit on the number of vehicles that qualify, so — if the manufacturers manage to meet the other conditions outlined in the bill — their customers can once again claim money back on new purchases.

Used car buyers are also likely to benefit from the bill. They now qualify for a tax credit equivalent to 30% of the vehicle's purchase price, up to a maximum of $4,000. This is the first time used electric vehicles have been eligible for a tax credit, even if that credit is just over half what those buying a new vehicle can get. Used car buyers may also have a far easier time claiming money back from the government under the new system.

Income caps have been introduced for the first time, while a max purchase price has been set at $55,000 for electric sedans and $80,000 for all other electric vehicles. Scratch the surface, though, and things get even more complicated than that.