Toyota Electric Cars May Be About To Get More Expensive

The recent spike in gas prices may have made electric cars seem more appealing. Along with being cheaper to run, the gas-free vehicles are also better for the environment and benefit from a growing web of EV infrastructure that is working its way across most countries. Unfortunately, if the electric vehicle you have been eyeing up is made by Toyota, it might be about to get a lot more expensive.

Until recently, Toyota's focus has mainly been on the hybrid market, which it managed to corner a large chunk of with vehicles like the Prius. However, the automaker recently started to move aggressively toward the electric market, announcing a dozen new electric vehicles in December 2022. The company's electric and hybrid range also includes the RAV4, a hybrid SUV which is available as both a standard and plug-in model.

A recent addition to the range is the bZ4X EV, which Toyota has developed in collaboration with fellow Japanese automaker Subaru. The bZ4X is a RAV4-sized SUV with a steer-by-wire system, a wing-shaped steering wheel, and a dial-type shift knob. In terms of performance, buyers can choose between front and all-wheel-drive models with 201 and 308 horsepower, respectively.