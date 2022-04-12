2023 Toyota bZ4X First Drive: An Easy, Breezy BEV That Stays In Its Lane

What's harder to reconcile with is the visibility of various things from the driver's position. Front visibility is grand and nearly makes up for the iffy view-lines out of the back. What really doesn't help is the positioning of the displays throughout the cockpit. The infotainment touchscreen and various buttons can feel awfully close up, while the driver's gauge cluster is pushed farther away down the dashboard, and going back and forth between the two is a strain on the eyes. Toyota claims the idea of having the gauge cluster in that position is to have it in the driver's eye-line while driving, but while that's a good intention it's just not a great execution. Having all the things a driver would look at on a multitude of visual planes constantly challenges the driver's focus.

Toyota

The gauge's position also means it's easily washed out by daylight, so half decent weather is oddly detrimental to your driving experience. This is assuming you're one of the lucky operators who can see the gauge beyond the steering wheel in the first place. Depending on your driving position, it's easy to have the top part of the wheel partially or wholly covering the display, forcing the choice of dealing with it or compromising how you'd prefer to be seated. Toyota's reaction to this is to offer the bZ4X with a drive-by-wire yoke as an option, slicing away the top portion of the steering wheel so that it can't block the screen. Literally reinventing the wheel to address a design choice sure seems like an odd tactic, but it's not an option US-based customers will have anyway, so it remains an odd, frustrating quirk.