2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Look: Meet The New Face Of Big Luxury EVs

Despite being 7.8 inches taller and just over an inch wider than the EQS sedan, the EQS SUV retains the same design philosophy as the cab-forward EQS with its "one-bow" sheet metal. In fact, the 202-inch long EQS SUV pushes the cabin even closer to the front axle than on the sedan. That choice helped with the aerodynamics, as well as contributed to the look the designers were going for, according to Robert Lesnik, Director of Exterior Design for Daimler AG.

"Our goal was to do something that looks long and sleek," Lesnik says of the EQS SUV. "I would say this car is exactly that."

Lesnik continues that the EQS SUV — which in America will be built in the same plant as the gas-powered Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS SUVs — actually creates a strong contrast between its internal combustion SUVs, because the EQS SUV looks much lower and sleeker. And, while its wheels are 21 inches, their full diameter including the tires is 790 mm (31 inches), which is the same as on the GLS SUV.

"The diameter of the tire is what matters, because it helps to improve the stance of the car," Lesnik points out. Black trimming above the wheels and around the front and back of the car not only help to give it a two-tone look, but also reduce the amount of weight from sheet metal used. While the final curb weight of the EQS SUV has yet to be released, a rep onsite from Mercedes-Benz told us it would be around 2.7 tons, or 5,400 pounds. While no lightweight, that's not out of line for a vehicle in this segment.