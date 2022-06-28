2022 Ford Bronco Everglades First Drive: As Muddy As You Want

Over a quarter-century after the last big horse left the barn for open pastures, Ford brought back the legendary Bronco name not once, but twice in 2020. The first of their kind to arrive in showrooms was the smaller Bronco Sport, the spiritual successor to the Bronco II of the 1980s. Meanwhile, supply shortages delayed production of the retromod Bronco until the early summer of 2021. Once deliveries began, though, old and new fans of the big horse were ready to roll-up on all the Jeep Wranglers and other hardcore factory off-roaders to remind them who did it first, and who did it best.

Though the Bronco is ready to hit Moab and beyond out of the box as far as traversing various terrains go, important items for handling everything else on the trail, like winches and snorkels, must be obtained through the aftermarket, adding more to the overall cost of building the off-roader into a truly capable machine.

Until now. Back in February of 2022, Ford unveiled its newest trim to the Bronco lineup, the Everglades. The special-edition Bronco was built with going through the roughest — and sometimes, the wettest — backcountry in mind. And what better way to experience this stallion's capabilities than with a trip to Drummond Island, Michigan's Turtle Ridge Off-Road Park, not far from Michigan's Upper Peninsula.