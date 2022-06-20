2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Drive: Wider And Wilder

The Ford Bronco returned in 2020 to much excitement from nostalgic car enthusiasts and shoppers looking for a Jeep Wrangler alternative. Few car launches attract this level of attention, and it's not something automakers want to see dissipate. To keep the hype going, Ford is introducing a new version of the Bronco with even greater off-road capability. The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor should keep everyone talking.

Inspired by off-road racing and engineered by the same Ford Performance division responsible for the F-150 Raptor and Shelby GT500 Mustang, the Bronco Raptor gives drivers more of everything. It has more power, bigger tires, and an upgraded frame and suspension to match. That means you can take it well beyond the boundaries dictated by common sense.

Ford was confident that these upgrades added up to a do-it-all machine, inviting us to California's Johnson Valley for a full day of off-roading across some of the trails used by the Ultra4 racing series that inspired the truck. From rock crawling to high-speed desert running, the Bronco Raptor never broke a sweat which, thanks to 100-degree temperatures, is more than we can say of ourselves.