Official Bronco Raptor HP, Torque, And EPA Fuel Economy Revealed

We've been excited about the upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor since all the way back in September 2021, which is when we first caught wind of the SUV off-roader. But if you were looking to save money on fuel, you might be disappointed to discover that the new Raptor is noticeably less fuel-efficient than its counterparts. This may come with a benefit, however, since the third vehicle in the Raptor series allegedly packs in a powerful 418-horsepower engine and 440 lbs-ft of torque, according to Ford CEO Jim Farley on Twitter.

The elated CEO described his vision for the Ford Bronco Raptor, saying, "The idea for #BroncoRaptor was an Ultra4 racing-inspired Bronco built for high speed off-roading & extreme rock crawling. The target was 400 horsepower. Now it's official: 418hp + 440lbs-ft of torque! Congrats to the @FordPerformance team for taking #BuiltWild to a new level!" Also included in the announcement is a quick GIF that depicts a shiny red-and-black Ford Bronco Raptor performing a donut in the middle of a desert landscape.

The news comes at roughly the same time as a report by Reuters on May 24, which claims that Ford is at fault for falsely advertising its fuel economy standards in certain vehicles, to the tune of a promised payout of $19.2 million to 40 U.S. states, plus Washington D.C. Noted in the report, Ford disagrees that it has misled any of its customers with regard to fuel economy ratings or payload capacity.