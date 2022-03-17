The 5 Best Ways To Use Less Gas While Driving

Ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, and geopolitical conflicts around Ukraine have come together and caused fuel prices to spike all around the world. In the United States, a gallon of regular gasoline now averages over four dollars, an 18% increase from February of 2022 (via CNN). This increase has been primarily driven by many European countries cutting their ties to Russian-supplied oil, and the Biden administration is currently attempting new trade deals with other oil producers like Iran and Venezuela to make up the difference and normalize fuel prices (via Wall Street Journal). However, we may still see high costs at the pump in the coming months.

With these record fuel prices, drivers may be more concerned about efficiency than years prior. Purchasing a hybrid or electric vehicle is perhaps the simplest way to alleviate that anxiety, but a new car demands a lot of up-front cost, especially with supplies being extremely limited over the past couple years (via Car and Driver). Even used car prices have been shooting up, and many drivers may not be able to commit to such a large purchase. There are however a few methods drivers can use to wring more efficiency out of their current vehicle, and we'll be highlighting them here in this piece.