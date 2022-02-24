2022 Toyota Prius Prime Review

Toyota's Prius may have first sold the world on hybrids, but that milestone has arguably become a millstone around its neck as rival automakers bring out their own, competing electrified vehicles. For the 2022 Prius Prime, the big advantage over its cheaper stablemates is the ability to charge up the battery externally: that means more electric-only range. While PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) can offer flexibility for those wanting to get their feet wet in zero-emissions driving, the Prius Prime may demand a few too many compromises along the way.

Until the Prius Prime, Toyota's approach to electrification in the Prius was a relatively closed loop. Electricity would be generated when you slowed, using regenerative braking, and then used to bolster performance via an electric motor. The result was more frugality from the gas engine, though with minimal electric-only range.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As a PHEV, though, the Prius Prime embraced external charging. Its bigger battery could still use regenerative braking for top-ups, but you can also pop open a second fuel door and find a charging port there. The result, for the 2022 Prius Prime, is 25 miles of electric only range according to the official EPA figures, and a not-unimpressive 133 MPGe for gas and electric combined. Fill the tank, and drive carefully, and you could go a whopping 640 miles, Toyota says.