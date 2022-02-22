New Ford Ranger Raptor Airplane Stunt Signals Full U.S. Market Launch

Ford has just revealed the upcoming next-generation Ranger Raptor pick-up. Announced in an impressive stunt video, the Ranger Raptor comes with a host of features that have the potential to make it a real off-road beast capable of withstanding rough conditions. It seems that Ford has covered all the bases in order to make the new Raptor viable not just for off-road purposes, but also for day-to-day life on the road by adding selectable drive modes and adjustable engine sounds.

The new Ford Ranger Raptor busts right in via a 2-minute stunt video, right off the bat showing off how much it can do. The car actually leaps out of a plane, lands safely, and maneuvers around various terrain without a hitch, only to safely get back on the road and park flawlessly. Ford markets the car as a refreshed version of the current-gen Ford Ranger Raptor, this time equipped with extra smart-tech capabilities and tougher-than-ever hardware.

According to Dave Burn, the Ford Performance chief program engineer, the car is going to be significantly faster and bring with it a number of new features. Perhaps more importantly, Ford claims that the new Ranger Raptor is the toughest it has ever made. What exactly does the new Ford pick-up have to offer?