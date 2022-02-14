Ford Bronco Everglades Heads To Uncharted Territory

We all know Bronco's Sasquatch off-road package has all the standard kits to take you further. It has lifted suspension, 17-inch beadlock-capable alloy wheels, and 35-inch mud-terrain tires, to name a few. But Ford is offering more with the Bronco Everglades special edition. It adds more trail-ready equipment on top of the Sasquatch package to squeeze out every ounce of rugged capability from your Bronco SUV.

Like the incoming Bronco Raptor, the Everglades variant is only available in a four-door body style with a hardtop roof. Since it builds upon the Sasquatch package, it has all the goodies mentioned above, including bespoke fender flares and a shorter final drive ratio from the standard electronic locking front and rear axles. On top of those, Bronco Everglades come standard with a custom-designed snorkel fitted along the passenger-side A-pillar. It features two intake plates that allow you to change the direction of the air inlet based on existing weather or trail conditions.