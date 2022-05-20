This Astonishing Vision AMG Sports EV Will Somehow Spawn Production Electric Cars

Meet the Vision AMG concept, a sign of good things from the three-pointed star, and a glimpse of the future of Mercedes-AMG driving performance. It will be all-electric, but we're glad beauty is also part of the plan. "AMG is reinventing itself," said Philip Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. "The Vision AMG is an impressive embodiment of the brand's dual polarity – the interplay of beauty and the extraordinary."

The Mercedes Vision AMG has a smooth and svelte body style reminiscent of the Vision EQXX electric car. Earlier this year, the Vision EQXX traveled from Mercedes-Benz's Sindelfingen electric software hub in Germany to Cassis, France, on a single full charge, breaking records along the way. "The course has been well and truly set for an electrified future, and we've set the bar high," added Schiemer. Mercedes calls the Vision EQXX concept a "research vehicle" or a moving laboratory, but the Vision AMG is more than that.