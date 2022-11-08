2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Gives Electric SUV A New Name, More Range, More Tech

Goodbye Audi e-tron, hello 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron. Flagship SUV — or shapely Sportback — of the automaker's all-electric line-up, the new name brings with it a bump in range, performance, driving dynamics, and eco-cred in the cabin. Audi's rebranding makes a lot of sense: after all, when it launched the first Audi e-tron SUV back in 2018, it was a brand new segment for the German automaker, along with a brand new name.

Since then, we've seen the arrival of a number of additions to the e-tron line-up, most recently the Q4 e-tron, and soon there'll be a Q6 e-tron SUV too. Audi, then, has decided to hit reset on its most lavish SUV.

Audi

It's doing that by borrowing a nameplate from the de-facto flagship of its internal combustion SUV series, the Audi Q8. Though similarly sized to the Q7, the Q8 outfits its spacious cabin for just five, unlike the family-friendly (and more affordable) three-row vehicle. In addition, it's more luxurious and more potent.

It's also now outclassed by the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron. Effectively taking the old SUV and giving it more power and range to go with the new badging, it'll also come in both SUV and Sportback flavors. There'll be an Audi SQ8 e-tron, too, with the greatest performance.