2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive: Premium Electric Approachability

One of the most interesting aspects of the shift towards electrification in the automotive industry is how luxury brands seem to have a better grip on the full-EV space than most. It certainly makes sense given that, right now, owning a BEV is something of a luxury in its own right. Due to the lack of the kind of infrastructure that could support widespread EV adoption, owning one successfully typically means having the ability to charge it at home, which of course means you need a house. You see where this is going.

There's also the ease with which electric motors can produce what was once stunning performance outputs, tempting automakers to push their offerings to be lightning fast. This further ups the prestige factor, the car's status symbolism and subsequent cost.

Or does it? Audi is not an exception to this phenomenon. The brand is well on its way toward its goal of rocking a fully electric portfolio by 2033, and planning to be done releasing new internal combustion-powered cars by 2026. This was a trail blazed by the e-tron mid-size SUV and the e-tron GT sedan, premium vehicles producing premium levels of power and wearing premium price tags.

While it's understandable that these offerings are a bit FOMO-inducing for those are looking to join the EV club without the need for a face-melting electric hot rod (lightning rod?), the 2023 Audi Q4 is a compelling entry point. Priced reasonably close to the BEV daily drivers offered by other brands, the Q4 e-tron delivers an Audi level of quality in a very reasonable, useful package. It's still premium, but it's approachable, and could set the baseline for what EV buyers crave in this segment.