2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive: Premium Electric Approachability
One of the most interesting aspects of the shift towards electrification in the automotive industry is how luxury brands seem to have a better grip on the full-EV space than most. It certainly makes sense given that, right now, owning a BEV is something of a luxury in its own right. Due to the lack of the kind of infrastructure that could support widespread EV adoption, owning one successfully typically means having the ability to charge it at home, which of course means you need a house. You see where this is going.
There's also the ease with which electric motors can produce what was once stunning performance outputs, tempting automakers to push their offerings to be lightning fast. This further ups the prestige factor, the car's status symbolism and subsequent cost.
Or does it? Audi is not an exception to this phenomenon. The brand is well on its way toward its goal of rocking a fully electric portfolio by 2033, and planning to be done releasing new internal combustion-powered cars by 2026. This was a trail blazed by the e-tron mid-size SUV and the e-tron GT sedan, premium vehicles producing premium levels of power and wearing premium price tags.
While it's understandable that these offerings are a bit FOMO-inducing for those are looking to join the EV club without the need for a face-melting electric hot rod (lightning rod?), the 2023 Audi Q4 is a compelling entry point. Priced reasonably close to the BEV daily drivers offered by other brands, the Q4 e-tron delivers an Audi level of quality in a very reasonable, useful package. It's still premium, but it's approachable, and could set the baseline for what EV buyers crave in this segment.
Tres Quattros
The 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron is the point of entry for Audi's growing e-tron family of electric vehicles. The crossover-sized utility vehicle can seat five passengers and still have room left over for between 24.8 to 26.1 cubic feet of cargo room, depending on if you're riding in the Sportback or not.
Speaking of, the three flavors available for the Audi are the Q4 40 e-tron, Q4 50 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron. The former is the single-motor, rear-wheel drive base model that produces 201 horsepower, while the pair of Q4 50s have dual motors, all-wheel drive and provide 295 horsepower.
In terms of range the less aggressive base model can squeeze 265 miles out of the Q4's 82 kWh battery pack, while the Q4 50 manages 236 miles and the Sportback providing 242 miles. Charging time can be as quick as 36 minutes from 5% to 80% if connected to a DC fast charger, while it's between 7.5 to 9 hours on a 240V hookup. It all rides on a MacPherson strut front and 4-link rear axle suspension, and on 19-inch wheels as standard, though the AWD e-trons have 20-inch wheels available, too.
Premium Chonk
In the looks department, the Q4 e-tron is a solid unit of a crossover EV with a stout and chunky presence. Like the other vehicles in its electric family, the Q4 has a closed-off grille and sports the same mask-like design as the e-tron GT. Since feeding air into an engine isn't a concern, the aerodynamics of the car have been prioritized to maximize efficiency. This is facilitated not only by constructing a slippery exterior shell but also utilizing touches such as a closed-off underbody and a functional rear diffuser, which is something the Sportback version takes further advantage of.
That "Sportback" word I've used several times so far refers to the more aggressively styled iteration of the Q4 e-tron. This one rounds out the rear of the Q4 quite sharply for a more sporty character, akin to the Audi A7 sedan's distinctive silhouette.
On the inside, the focus was on creating a very clean and streamlined interior, making way for more touch pads over buttons. In terms of an environment, its very sleek, but it can still feel a bit busy with all the information the Q4 throws at you, and it takes a bit of getting used to when there isn't that many outstanding inputs to make quick note of.
Console Command
A large 11.6-inch MMI touch display dominates the sharply designed dashboard while Audi's Virtual Cockpit screen sits behind the steering wheel. Both are highly configurable and, in the proper arrangement, they can make the driver seat feel like a command station. Thrown into the mix is a nifty augmented reality function added to the head-up display. It's a fun marriage of two features that have existed in some form or another in most recent premium vehicles, and the union is a clever, if inevitable, execution. Most cars with a HUD function cast info like speed and minimal navigation onto the screen to keep driver's eyes on the road, but Audi's AR version casts that as well as directional navigation arrows overlaid onto the road ahead, just like the ones found in open-world video games. Just don't wear polarized lenses if you'd like to partake.
New matrix headlights not only allow for more direction high-beam functions, but drivers can now select between four different patterns that allows Q4 drivers the ability to customize the signature look of their vehicle's daytime running lights. 360-cameras, adaptive cruise control and a load of sensors round out the technology package, giving drivers an increased sense of awareness in parking situations while giving them peace of mind with driver assists.
Even-Keeled
The Q4's easy-going driving character and its utilitarian nature gives it a ride analogous to a big hatchback. This might sound like a slight on the car, given its four-ringed badge and thus the attached sport/luxury heritage but the Q4's performance is right where it should be.
Starting it up and getting a move on happens without much of a performance and it becomes apparent quickly that this will inform the rest of the driving experience.
As is customary in Audi vehicles, there are drive modes to alter the Q4 e-tron's driving dynamics. Comfort keeps things nice and cosy while Dynamic tightens certain aspects of the controls and also increasing throttle response. The Q4 e-tron will default to Auto, which is a balance between the two modes, though it will feel closer to comfort most of the time.
Slow Your Roll
Contributing to the absence of that distinctly, sharp EV feel is the lack of one-pedal driving, a feature seasoned EV drivers have come to appreciate and expect. This is where the three distinct brake regen levels come into play, with two degrees of it applied through the wheel-mounted paddle shifters and one more strong one selectable by a button by the drive select column. All of this should give each driver the ability to find a level of regen intervention they're comfortable with, though ultimately, that brake pedal is going to come into play at some point.
Its ride characteristic is comfortable without leaping to the supreme heights of serenity in other more luxurious offerings, but it's far from harsh and is best described as unobtrusive. This could be perceived as a lack of character but it's actually a demonstration in how balanced the ride is: if you're not thinking about it, it's doing its job.
In Your Own Time
Find yourself at the start of a windy set of turns and all is not lost. In the AWD Q4 e-tron, the car has enough capability to enjoy this paved gift from the deities of driving, though it's a secondary ability of the car, not its strength.
Step on the pedal and the dual motors of the AWD version of the e-tron predictably deliver on the torque, but the Q4's drivetrain is designed more for ease of use than red-light drag races. The car grips the street beneath it firmly before galloping forward with diminishing urgency. At best, the Q4- etron gets up and 'attem in a very believable 5.8 seconds, topping out at pragmatic 112 mph. Throttle response is overall a bit hesitant, even in dynamic, and the same goes for braking, which feels overly spongey even for the default settings, though dynamic mode slightly mitigates this. While these are a bit discouraging when it comes to corner entry/exit the suspension setup, the car's low center of gravity and steering are saving graces during such impromptu spirited driving moments.
Extra Cheddar
The 2023 Audi Q e-tron starts at $48,800 for the base RWD version while the dual motor AWD-equipped car starts at $53,800. The Sportback asks for 56,800 and all of this is without trim additions and destination fees. There's no question that the asking price is in a premium range, but when compared to even some of the more recent offerings by competitors — like fellow VW relative, the 295-hp, $52,985 ID.4 Pro S and the sub-$41,000 201 hp Kia Niro EV — it's not an astronomical divide. As it stands, the Q4 e-tron puts the elevated Audi experience within arms reach of buyers, if only just.
With that said, the Q4 e-tron's boon is the contentment it provides, with ease of use, a streamlined, modern interior, and premium tech to go with all the luxury touch points. The "wow" it delivers is less about performance and more about how it feels like such a cozy, do-it-all daily runabout for those who are able to pay a bit more for higher quality.