2023 Kia Niro First Drive: Three Electric Flavors

With the focus on fully-electric vehicles, you'd be forgiven for thinking the 2023 Kia Niro is a little indecisive with its trio of drivetrain options. Then again, while automakers may be looking ahead to entirely zero-emission sales in under a decade, that's not to say today's drivers are ready — or indeed able — to cut out gasoline entirely yet. On that front, offering the new Niro as a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a full-electric makes a whole lot of sense.

Kia, clearly, is no stranger to EVs. The old Niro was electrified, the new EV6 has been winning over skeptics left, right, and center, and the Soul EV arguably defined the small, cheap BEV category back in 2014. Where the hamsters were happy with a hatchback, though, today's drivers have different priorities, regardless of whether they're burning through gas or electrons. Question is, has the 2023 Niro done enough to keep pace with those changes?