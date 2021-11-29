2023 Kia Niro debuts with quirky styling and sustainable construction

The all-new 2023 Kia Niro made a cracking debut at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. And as expected from a new Kia vehicle, the newest Niro has quirky styling cues highlighted by its blacked-out C-pillar, harking back to the innovative and radical design of Kia’s HabaNiro concept car unveiled back in 2019.

“Kia continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement into the new mobility era,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. The South Korean automaker will have no trouble enticing new car buyers to take the plunge. Kia’s been on a winning streak from a design perspective (the EV6 and new Sportage are both unique in terms of styling), and the 2023 Niro is no different.

Getting back to that painted C-pillar, Kia claims it gives the Niro a two-tone look like the HabaNiro concept, although the latter’s painted C-pillar extends to the roof. In addition, Kia said the design enhances aerodynamic efficiency while blending seamlessly with a gorgeous pair of boomerang-shaped rear taillights. There are innovative light pods on the rear bumper (for the turn signals and reversing lamps), while the rakish hatch and rear spoiler lend a sportier, more athletic vibe.

Meanwhile, the fascia boasts the newest interpretation of Kia’s “Tiger Face” front design with a slimmer grille, a mouth-like air intake below the front bumper, and innovative LED headlight clusters with “heartbeat” LED running lights. Also, the charging port is now front and center below the grille.

Things are also rosy inside. The 2023 Niro’s digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen are in a single glass panel that angles slightly towards the driver, reminiscent of the EV6 and new Sportage’s exceptional interior design. It also has a handsome two-spoke tiller and slim air vents.

Of course, sustainability is at the heart of it all. For instance, the headliner material comes from recycled wallpaper, while the seats feature materials from eucalyptus leaves. Furthermore, the door panels benefit from BTX-free paint, a water-based solution that contains zero benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers. “The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains while it also fulfills the practical needs of customers,” added Ho Sung.

Kia made no mention about specific powertrain offerings, but it did say the 2023 Niro will still arrive as a hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and an all-electric (EV) model. New technology includes a GreenZone Drive Mode that automatically switches the powertrain to EV-only mode when passing schools, hospitals, and green zone residential areas. You can expect the new Niro in US showrooms starting in mid-2022.