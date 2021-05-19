2022 Kia EV6 electrifies Times Square with similar specs to Hyundai Ioniq 5

South Korean automaker Kia has officially debuted the 2022 EV6 in Times Square. The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated electric vehicle riding on Hyundai-Kia’s Electrical-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. With that, the EV6 has inherited the powertrain configurations of Ioniq 5, and that’s a good thing.

Hyundai-Kia got it right in creating a modular, rear-wheel-drive platform that supports a second motor in the front. The EV6 also comes with what Kia refers to as the world’s first mass-produced integrated drive axle, a design that combines the driveshaft and wheel bearings to improve handling and ride comfort while saving weight.

“The EV6 marks a new and transformative era in Kia electrification,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. “This innovative crossover leverages the many benefits of its advanced platform to offer a level of technological excitement and convenience that will provide a superb ownership experience.”

First to arrive is the EV6 First Edition with dual motors, AWD, and a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack. Limited to just 1,500 units, the First Edition EV6 model has black wheel arches, 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, an augmented reality heads-up display (like in the new S-Class), remote parking assist, and a Meridian 14-speaker audio system, among many other upgrades.

However, there’s a catch. You can’t get a Kia EV6 First Edition for Christmas or the holidays since the first U.S. deliveries are not arriving until early 2022. We reckon Kia is talking about the First Edition EV6, which customers can start ordering this June 3, 2021.

The base EV6 has a 160 kW rear electric motor and a smaller 58 kWh battery, good for around 167 horsepower. Upgrading to the bigger 77.4 kWh battery allows the single rear-mounted electric motor to churn out 218 horsepower, more than enough to have some fun.

Meanwhile, the 2022 EV6 AWD has an additional 70 kW electric motor in the front and a 160 kWh electric motor in the rear. With a combined output of 313 horsepower, the EV6 AWD goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.1-seconds.

But if you want the big daddy, the EV6 GT is worth the long wait. The most potent version of EV6 has a 160 kWh front electric motor and a 270 kWh motor in the rear. Pumping out a combined output of 576 horsepower, the EV6 GT can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds, enough to earn bragging rights at the stoplight. However, the 2022 Kia EV6 GT won’t be arriving until late 2022.

Kia has yet to start talking about range estimates, but the brand has revealed earlier this year that the EV6 achieves up to 316 miles (510 kilometers) of range in its highest configuration. However, Kia did mention a thing or two about the E.V.’s patented multi-charging system that supports both 400V and 800V D.C. fast charging. The system is compatible with D.C. chargers from 50 kW to 350 kW, allowing customers to get 70 miles of range in five minutes or 10 to 80-percent charge in 17 minutes.

Inside, the 2022 Kia EV6 offers plenty of wiggle room, thanks mainly to its dedicated E-GMP platform. The EV6 has a 114.2-inch wheelbase (like the Kia Telluride), offering 102 cubic feet of passenger room and 27.7 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats. It also has a panoramic instrument cluster and infotainment screen consisting of two 12-inch display screens.

The 2022 Kia EV6 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand. Considering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is currently gathering stellar reviews, we’re pretty keen to get behind the wheel of Kia’s all-new electric crossover.