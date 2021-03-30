Kia EV6 promises up to 510 kilometers per charge

In recent months, Kia has talked about its first full-electric vehicle built on a new dedicated EV platform called the EV6. The car offers multiple zero-emission powertrain configurations promising over 510 kilometers of driving range from a single charge. The electrical system charges using 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 percent to 80 percent in only 18 minutes.

Kia says that the car could add 100 kilometers in less than 4.5 minutes using the ultra-fast charging system. Naturally, that charging speed will depend on the availability of 800V charging systems. The vehicle will be available in EV6 GT form able to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 km/h.

Kia fits the GT version with dual 430 kW motors producing a maximum of 740 Nm of torque. GT versions also feature an electronic limited-slip differential. The new EV architecture promises a spacious interior with high-tech features delivering an intuitive user experience. Advanced driver assistance systems will be integrated, including Highway Driving Assist 2 and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Inside the vehicle is a high-tech infotainment system with dual 12-inch screens. Curved displays are used inside the vehicle intended to make traveling safer, easier, and less stressful. The cluster and infotainment systems are connected as if they were wrapped around one body using reinforced glass. Kia also fits the EV6 with an augmented reality head-up display system projecting driving information onto the base of the windscreen in the driver line of sight.

The vehicle will support over-the-air updates to add features and real-time services in the future. The audio system has an available 14-speaker Meridian surround audio system, a first for a Kia electric vehicle. The EV6 will have the option of a long-range 77.4 kWh battery pack or a standard range 58 kWh battery pack. It will also be offered in two-wheel or all-will drive configurations. Pricing and availability are unannounced at this time.