Kia EV6 unveiled boasting the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design theme

Kia gave us some darkened teaser images of its all-new, all-electric EV6 crossover last week. And now, Kia has unveiled the EV6 in all its glory. According to the South Korean carmaker, the EV6 bears all the elements of Kia’s brand new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, seemingly drawing creative juices from ‘the contrasts found in nature and humanity.’

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of the Kia Global Design Center. “With EV6, we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”

As expected, Kia’s all-new EV6 is riding on Hyundai-Kia’s dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) architecture as the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. And similar to Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 is a compact sedan masquerading as a crossover. Whereas the Hyundai harks back to the past with its luscious wedge-shaped design, Kia EV6 embraces the future with its purposeful stance and bulbous proportions.

In the front, EV6 has similar design cues to Kia’s K5 sedan, but the former has bulging hood lines and the latest interpretation of the brand’s ‘digital tiger nose’ face. Viewed from the side, the Kia EV6 has a purposeful character line along the bottom of the doors, sweeping upwards to meet the wraparound taillights. And unlike coupe-like crossovers with ridiculously slanting rooflines, the Kia EV6 mildly curves toward the rear to meet the rakish rear glass.

No doubt, the EV6 is a beauty, and it’s something we weren’t expecting from Kia, although we’d be foolish not to admit the brand is on a winning streak in terms of its new car designs. Take the Telluride, for instance, or the new K5 sedan and 2022 Carnival minivan – all of which bear particular design cues to convey Kia’s DNA.

But the EV6? It straddles the line between premium and mainstream, that’s for sure, and the EV6 is demonstrative of the automaker’s newfound ‘Opposites United’ philosophy. Inside, it has a wraparound instrument cluster integrating the center display screen in a singular glass panel. It also gets an old-school two-spoke tiller and a two-tier floating center console.

Kia has yet to divulge the battery, range, and powertrain options for its newest EV6. If we have to guess, Hyundai-Kia’s E-GMP platform allows for both single and dual electric motors powered by a 55 kWh or 72.6 kWh battery pack, suitable for an estimated 270 to 280 miles of driving range. Fast-charging is standard in the EV6 and can replenish the batteries from five to 80-percent in around 20 minutes using a 350 kW Dc fast-charger.

For now, we can marvel at Kia’s rebirth in today’s burgeoning EV landscape. We’ll know more on the EV6 as it officially debuts in production form later this month.