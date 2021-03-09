Kia unveils EV6 all-electric crossover; new Kia Stinger debuts March 16

South Korean automaker Kia is in a teasing mood. The brand recently unveiled teaser images of its EV6 all-electric crossover, the first all-electric Kia to utilize Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the same underpinnings found in the brilliant 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car. Concurrently, Kia also released a single teaser image of its redesigned Stinger grand-touring sedan.

First, let’s tackle the elephant in the room. We knew beforehand Kia is working on its first electric crossover, but this is the first time we got a definitive look at the brand’s first all-new EV. The EV6 looks unlike any new Kia with bulbous proportions, short overhangs, and a rakish rear hatch. Unlike other crossovers with ridiculously sloping roofs, the EV6 has rising shoulder lines and an integrated ducktail spoiler, the latter resembling the Aston Martin DBX’s luscious rear profile.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires,’ and our new design philosophy,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “We aim to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original, and inventive electric vehicles.”

In short, Kia’s newest EV6 is emanating a premium vibe, and that’s a good thing. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the absence of Kia’s prominent ‘tiger nose’ grille. Instead, the EV6 has a slimmer nose flanked by groovy headlights with unique segmented LED DRLs and a thin black panel resting under Kia’s new logo. On the other hand, the bulging hood is similar to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.

Kia has yet to release the official technical specs and horsepower ratings for its newest EV6. But since it rides on the Ioniq 5’s E-GMP platform, we assume the EV6 will come with either a single motor (rear-wheel-drive) or a dual motor (AWD) setup, drawing power from a 55 kWh or 72.6 kWh battery pack. With its 800-volt electrical architecture, the all-new Kia EV6 is suitable for an EPA-rated 270 to 280 miles of range, supporting DC fast-charging up to 350 kW to replenish the batteries from five to 80-percent in under 20 minutes.

And like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, we’re expecting Kia’s EV6 to come with a 3.6 kW V2L outside power port to charge or run your favorite electrical gear. We don’t have to wait long to catch a full glimpse of Kia’s newest EV. As it turns out, the EV6 is making its world premiere in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Kia is also previewing the redesigned 2022 Stinger grand-touring sedan after receiving a mild facelift last year. The new Stinger is debuting on March 16, 2021, at 1 PM ET. Promising an exciting blend of more power, more tech, and a slightly altered design, the new Stinger is seriously threatening the established German elite.