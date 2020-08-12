2021 Kia Stinger features mild exterior and interior updates

Kia has recently unveiled the 2021 Stinger fastback sedan with a few exterior and interior tweaks. It’s hard to discern the changes at first glance, but we’re glad the new Stinger is ready for action. Apparently, rumors persist of more powerful engines and a few chassis tweaks to go along with the refreshed design, but Kia has yet to confirm this.

Meanwhile, let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from the 2021 Kia Stinger. The new model has multifaceted reflector LED headlights with funky LED daytime running lights and darker lenses for a more sinister look. At the back, the new Stinger has new taillights, including a full-width LED light bar. The new rear lighting units also feature a checkered flag grid pattern with ten individual LED lights each.

“The Stinger projects an air of elegance and comfort, and also great purpose, for long-distance driving,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design. “The updated model builds on the svelte gran turismo design we introduced three years ago with modern flair and a subtle hint of aggression to enhance its on-road presence.”

The 2021 Kia Stinger also receives a new set of 18-inch and 19-inch wheels and optional wide-bore exhaust mufflers to deliver a more muscular exhaust sound. Those new mufflers are accompanied by a more aggressive rear diffuser to complete the sporting vibe. The latter is similar to the ones fitted on the limited edition Stinger GT Atlantica.

And for the first time, Kia is offering a couple of exterior packages on the new Stinger. The Dark Package adds gloss black elements like a glossy black diffuser, dark exhaust tips, and a black Stinger emblem on the tailgate. This kit is slightly different from the Black Package available exclusively for North American models. It includes 19-inch matte black wheels, a new rear wing, and blacked-out mirror caps and fender trim.

The interior is also home to a few minor updates. The 2020 Stinger now has a 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment display and navigation system. Interior ambient mood lighting with 64 selectable colors is also standard along with a bevy of metallic chrome bezels on the steering wheel and dashboard. The new Stinger also comes with a frameless rear-view mirror. New material options include quilted Nappa leather seats or a monotone interior scheme.

The 2021 Kia Stinger will go on sale in South Korea in the third quarter of 2020. Base models are rumored to have a larger 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger while the twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 mill remains albeit with more horsepower. We’ll keep you updated on the newest Kia Stinger as we learn more.