2021 Kia Stinger receives new 300HP engine, more power for the Stinger V6

In our previous 2021 Kia Stinger article a few weeks ago, we highlighted the new Stinger’s mild facelift, wide-bore exhaust mufflers, and optional 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment system. And now, Kia is drip-feeding more information about the 2021 Stinger, and it has more to do with engine choices.

“The Stinger remains the standard-bearer for the Kia brand, almost a decade after we first revealed the Kia GT Concept in 2011. It remains our most driver-focused car and is capable of covering great distances in comfort and style,” said Thomas Schemera, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “The upgraded model builds on the Stinger’s well-established grand touring ethos, with a renewed sense of design flair, new powertrains and technologies, and greater usability enhancing its appeal for buyers in markets around the world.”

The 2021 Kia Stinger will now be powered by a choice between three engines. The base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill remains, and it still churns out 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. What’s new is a more powerful 2.5-liter Smartstream T-GDi four-banger with 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is accessible from 1,650 to 4,000 rpm.

For the ultimate in grand-touring power, the 2021 Kia Stinger’s V6 engine has been slightly improved from the previous model. The engine now has an Electronic Variable Exhaust Valve system to improve the exhaust flow while enhancing the exhaust note in Sport driving mode. The Stinger’s 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is now good for 368 horsepower and, more importantly, 376 pound-feet of torque from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm.

All three engines are accompanied by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel-drive remains standard, and we’re expecting Kia’s all-wheel drivetrain to remain optional across the lineup. The new Stinger has a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while a larger 10.25-inch display with Bluetooth multi-connection pairing is optional.

The 2021 Kia Stinger will first go on sale in South Korea in the third quarter of 2020. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but we’re expecting base prices to remain below $35,000. Complete pricing and trim information about the 2021 Kia Stinger will also be out soon.