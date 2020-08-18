2022 Kia Carnival/Sedona: Enter the Grand Utility Vehicle (GUV)

The 2022 Kia Carnival is ushering a new generation of family vehicles. And for once, we’re glad it’s not an SUV. According to Kia, the next-gen Carnival (or Sedona in other markets) is roomier, more refined, and more capable than ever before. And as such, the South Korean automaker is calling it a Grand Utility Vehicle or GUV.

“The Carnival has been well-regarded by buyers for a long time and has become Kia’s flagship family-friendly vehicle,” said Thomas Schemera, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “The fourth-generation Carnival is a significant new vehicle for us, as it demonstrates every strength that makes Kia so popular around the world.”

With that in mind, both Kia and Hyundai vehicles have the best warranty coverage among other carmakers. Since 2008, all Kia vehicles leave the factory with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty. And while we have no doubt the 2021 Carnival/Sedona will come with the same assurance; Kia’s newest GUV is all about the packaging, and it’s a good-looking one at that.

“The new Carnival’s design has a great sense of solidity with a stable stance and powerful proportions. Detailed and futuristic elements further amplify its confident presence, said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design. “We believe the all-new Carnival will be a fantastic looking vehicle and a great partner to our customers’ lives.”

The latest fourth-gen Carnival is longer, wider, and rides on a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model. It offers flexible seating arrangements for seven, eight, or up to 11 passengers in total. It has a shorter front overhang, a longer hood, and a longer rear overhang to offer 627 liters of cargo room behind the third-row seats. Kia also lowered the lift-over height for the trunk to facilitate easier loading.

It also looks the part with bold wheel arches, a larger and wider ‘tiger nose’ grille, and a funky C-pillar design. The upright stance mimics the silhouette of an SUV while the standard full-width rear light bar exudes a touch of elegance in the overall design. “The design of the new Carnival presents a concept focusing on two essential points. First, as a minivan with a great exterior design that feels like a premium SUV; second, maximized interior space satisfying our customers’ needs, and maybe even surprising them with more intuitive and positive experiences,” added Habib.

The 2022 Kia Carnival is available with a 3.5-liter MPi gasoline motor producing 268 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque. The most powerful option is a 3.5-liter GDI V6 with 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Other markets will get a 2.2-liter Smartstream diesel with 200 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. All engines are mated to a standard 8-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the driver and passengers are treated to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display. It comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, live telematics information, and dual Bluetooth capabilities. Keeping noisy kids at bay is made easier with the new Carnival’s standard Rear Passenger View & Talk feature. It even has a one-button smart open-and-close rear sliding doors and tailgate.

On the safety front, the Carnival is comprehensively equipped with both active and passive driver assistance systems. It includes forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, smart cruise control, driver attention warning, and a surround-view monitor among many others.

The 2022 Kia Carnival/Sedona currently on sale in Korea, while the first U.S. deliveries are expected to arrive next year as 2022 models. Pricing and MSRP will be announced soon.