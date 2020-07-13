Take a peek at the 2022 Kia Sedona’s classy interior

Kia gave us the first glimpse of its 2022 Sedona/Carnival minivan a couple of weeks back. And even though SUVs are raking in the big bucks, Kia’s been busy glamming up its fourth-gen Sedona. It now has SUV styling cues and, as recently unveiled by Kia, a classy and luxurious interior to match.

According to Kia, the new Sedona’s interior offers an ‘unrivaled combination of innovation, flexibility, and style.’ The South Korean automaker also said the new interior provides a ‘spacious, comfortable, and futuristic environment for young families.’ Based on what we’re seeing, it seems the 2022 Sedona/Carnival is slowly becoming a rightful SUV alternative.

As expected, the new Kia Sedona’s interior matches its premium exterior design. The futuristic cabin is highlighted by a wraparound dashboard and a pair of 12.3-inch display screens mounted higher in the console. It looks similar to Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX, and that’s a good thing. Meanwhile, you’ll find a separate touch panel for the climate controls beneath the center screen.

Overall, the new dashboard is a far cry from the outgoing Sedona. Keen-eyed viewers may also notice the lack of a traditional shifter for the automatic transmission. It’s now replaced by a shift-by-wire rotary dial system, the same type you’ll find in high-end luxury cars.

Typical of a minivan, the 2022 Kia Sedona offers massive amounts of room in three of four rows of seats. According to Kia’s design teams, the ‘Spatial Talents’ philosophy resonates strongly inside the new Sedona, which happens to be longer and wider than the previous model.

The new Sedona is 40 mm longer and has a 30 mm longer rear overhang than the old Sedona. This means more room for third-row passengers and a roomier trunk. Additionally, it also has a 30 mm longer wheelbase than before, and it’s 10 mm wider to further enhance the feeling of space. The new Kia Sedona offers up to three or four rows of seating with space for either 7, 9, or 11 adults in certain specifications.

Standard in the new Kia Sedona are USB charging points, storage nets, and a new storage drawer under the rear console for tablets, smartphones, and other mobile devices. The 2020 Kia Sedona will first on sale in South Korea near the end of 2020, while North America will receive its first deliveries early next year.