2023 Nissan Ariya First Drive: The Electric Car For Gas Switchers

It feels like we've been waiting for the 2023 Nissan Ariya for some time, now. The automaker's second all-electric car was announced more than two years ago, promising to be as charming and unthreatening as it is affordable. Delayed during the chip crisis but finally reaching U.S. dealerships now, the Ariya still looks striking and, maybe more surprising, its specifications still hold up to general scrutiny. The big question is whether Nissan should still be the go-to for new EV buyers.

You can't talk about electric cars without mentioning the Leaf, of course, though at more than a decade old Nissan's hatchback EV may feel a little passé at this point. With over 600,000 sold worldwide, it's not just been a gateway to electrification for many, it also gives Nissan some serious experience with just what is, and isn't, important for a first EV. Important stuff, given the automaker is hoping that more than 40% of its sales in the U.S. will be fully-electric by 2030.

At times, those lessons make a lot of sense. Elsewhere, though, I can't help but wonder if the Ariya is clinging a little too determinedly to the idea of an electric car that wouldn't terrify an audience far more familiar with gas.