Lincoln ActiveGlide (Ford BlueCruise) First Drive: Hands-Free Highs And Lows

It's mounted in a bar behind the steering wheel, and uses infrared emitters and an IR camera to track the position of both your head and your eyes. As long as that deems you're paying attention, and as long as you're driving on one of the pre-mapped stretches of divided highway in the US and Canada that Ford brands as "Hands-Free Blue Zones," — of which there are currently 130,000+ miles — ActiveGlide and BlueCruise will allow you to take your hands off the steering wheel.

If you look away, whether that's to watch the scenery, play with the infotainment system, or anything else, the system will demand your attention back. Ignore the escalating series of beeps and visual warnings, and eventually, ActiveGlide will deactivate altogether.

Ford and Lincoln aren't the first to offer such a system commercially, of course. GM has had its Super Cruise available on select Cadillac models for some years now, and has been gradually spreading it across its other nameplates. Super Cruise's approach is basically the same: a camera keeps track of your attention, and as long as you're on a stretch of pre-mapped highway it can steer itself without a restraining hand on the wheel.

Again, this is not autonomous driving, where by definition the vehicle would be able to operate itself without a human being involved at all. All signs continue to point to such systems being far from market-ready. What it is, though, is a way to alleviate some of the tedium and mental workload from longer journeys and highway traffic jams.