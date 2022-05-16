2023 Nissan Z First Drive: Reinvention Worth Celebrating

Nissan's Z cars have always promised performance on a budget, but arguably none in the previous six generations have delivered that quite so convincingly as the 2023 Nissan Z Coupe. Even if the starting price isn't quite the automaker's well-publicized "less than $40,000" when you take into account the inevitable destination fees, you're still paying a surprisingly small amount for a V6 engine with 400 horsepower to play with.

Indeed, take a glance across Nissan's competition, and it's difficult to find quite the same combination of horses per buck. Two-seaters with north of 300 horsepower aren't in entirely short supply, but rivals like Toyota's Supra 3.0 will ask for $52k+ in return.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Nissan's strategy to achieve that, of course, is a well-argued one. The seventh-generation Z builds atop the developments of its 370Z predecessor rather than reinventing the coupe altogether, an approach that has led to skepticism from some quarters as to just how "new" this new Z actually is. The reality, as I discovered on the road and on the track, is that heritage is complicated.