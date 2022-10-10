2023 Volkswagen ID.4 First Drive: Heading In The Right Direction

Faced with a massive diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen went all-in on electric cars, pursuing one of the most aggressive electrification strategies of any major automaker and aiming to put tens of millions of EVs on the road globally by the end of the decade. For VW's North American arm, the ID.4 is the key to that strategy.

Ahead of its launch two years ago, then-Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh said the ID.4 was the company's most important model since the Beetle. That's because the ID.4 is the first of the mass-market-aspiring EVs based on VW's infinitely flexible MEB platform to reach this audience. For the 2023 model year, the ID.4 takes a big step toward that broad appeal goal.

In its third model year, the ID.4 adds an entry-level version with a 62-kilowatt-hour battery pack priced below the existing 82-kWh models. Perhaps more significantly, VW says it will begin stocking dealerships with cars built at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory—something it's been talking about since the ID.4's launch. Until now, all cars for North America have been sourced from Zwickau, Germany.