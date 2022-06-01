Chevrolet's 2023 Bolt EV And EUV Pricing Is Honestly Shocking For New Electric Cars
Chevrolet has announced pricing for the 2023 Bolt EV and 2023 Bolt EUV, and if cost has held you back from buying a new electric vehicle, this could be the tipping point that changes all that. While the two EVs may not take advantage of General Motors' newest Ultium technology for all-electric models, that has allowed for some seriously aggressive price cuts in comparison to the 2022 model year.
In fact, Chevy has sliced as much as $6,300 from the cost of the electric cars, making them some of the most affordable EVs you can find on the market. That's despite being rated for between 247 miles and 259 miles of range on a full charge, model depending. It brings the cost of entry to 2023 Bolt EV ownership down to $26,595 (plus $995 destination) for the 1LT trim, while the 2023 Bolt EUV LT now starts at $28,195 (plus destination).
The 2023 Bolt EV drops by $5,900
As before, there are two versions of the 2023 Bolt EV. In addition to the 1LT, there's also a better-equipped version, the Bolt EV 2LT which starts at $29,795 (plus destination). It swaps the 1LT's cloth seats for perforated leather and makes adaptive cruise control an option.
However both trims have a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, plus Chevy Safety Assist with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and forward collision alert. The Bolt EV has a single, 200-horsepower motor and is rated for 259 miles of range on a full charge of its 65 kWh battery. That charges in around 7 hours on a 240V Level 2 charger, but also supports DC fast charging for up to 100 miles of range after 30 minutes plugged in.
The 2023 model year also introduces a Radiant Red Tintcoat paint option, at an extra cost, plus front and rear floor liners. Buyers can also add an illuminated charge port.
Savings on the 2023 Bolt EUV are even bigger
The savings on the 2023 Bolt EUV are even more considerable, with Chevy slicing $6,300 off the sticker. As well as the LT, there's the Bolt EUV Premier which starts at $32,695 (plus designation); both trims can be optionally upgraded with the Redline Edition package, for $495. Since the 2023 Bolt EUV Premier can have Super Cruise added as a cost option, it makes the car the most affordable way to get GM's hands-free driver assistance, albeit without the newer automatic lane-change features.
As with the Bolt EV, there's a 65 kWh battery, though the crossover-like design means the range dips to 247 miles. You get the same 200-horsepower single motor, too, while DC fast charging supports up to 95 miles of range added in 30 minutes. Both trims get the 10.2-inch infotainment system, along with Chevy Safety Assist, while the Premier has adaptive cruise control as standard.
Older EV tech means lower prices
This isn't the first time we've seen Chevrolet aggressively slash the price of the Bolt line-up. The automaker trimmed the Bolt EV's pricing after it sold its way through eligibility for the US federal government tax incentive for EVs, helping offset the loss of the $7,500 rebate buyers previously enjoyed. When the Bolt EUV arrived in 2021, meanwhile, it also heralded price drops for both models. In fact, the slightly larger model was around $3,000 less than the Bolt EV from the previous model year.
Chevrolet's argument is that, by sticking with its tried-and-tested pre-Ultium architecture, it's able to pass on the cost savings to Bolt buyers. The downside is that, though the Bolt EUV may look like a compact SUV, it can't be equipped with all-wheel drive as you might expect from such a vehicle. The first Chevy model to use Ultium — which supports things like longer-range batteries and AWD — will be the Silverado EV, an all-electric pickup truck we're expecting to see in 2023.