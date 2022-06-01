Chevrolet's 2023 Bolt EV And EUV Pricing Is Honestly Shocking For New Electric Cars

Chevrolet has announced pricing for the 2023 Bolt EV and 2023 Bolt EUV, and if cost has held you back from buying a new electric vehicle, this could be the tipping point that changes all that. While the two EVs may not take advantage of General Motors' newest Ultium technology for all-electric models, that has allowed for some seriously aggressive price cuts in comparison to the 2022 model year.

In fact, Chevy has sliced as much as $6,300 from the cost of the electric cars, making them some of the most affordable EVs you can find on the market. That's despite being rated for between 247 miles and 259 miles of range on a full charge, model depending. It brings the cost of entry to 2023 Bolt EV ownership down to $26,595 (plus $995 destination) for the 1LT trim, while the 2023 Bolt EUV LT now starts at $28,195 (plus destination).