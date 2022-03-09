Volkswagen ID. Buzz Officially Revealed: Microbus Reborn Electric

Volkswagen has finally pushed the production ID. Buzz into the spotlight, and fans of the original VW Microbus will likely find plenty here to enjoy from its 21st century electric reboot. Aiming to combine design personality, sustainability, and plenty of practicality, the ID. Buzz — and its ID. Buzz Cargo van sibling — looks like little else in the EV space right now.

Volkswagen

It's fair to say the VW Microbus is an icon of the auto world. Officially known as the Volkswagen Type 2, it launched in 1950 and was actually the automaker's second car, following the Beetle. Although designed as a light commercial van, its flexible cabin lent itself to both multi-row passenger transportation and conversions into a tiny RV. They also found fans in the 1960s, as an affordable go-to for the counterculture movement.

With that history to call upon, it was perhaps no surprise that Volkswagen's electric concept — the ID. BUZZ — was met with generally glowing response when it was unveiled in January 2017. Initially intended to show off the flexibility of the then-new MEB architecture for all-electric vehicles, VW capitalized on that reception with the promise of a production version of the ID. BUZZ. Five years on, we're finally seeing the fruits of that commitment.